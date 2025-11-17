Pets on wheels: The animals bringing comfort to the seriously ill

Credit: Purina/Walkie Talkie

A project to connect hospital patients and pets in Brussels is set to expand its reach with the launch of a mobile pilot project.

Around 10 years ago, Brussels hospital UZ Brussel and pet care company Purina joined forces to find a way to bring long-term hospital patients closer to their pets during their recovery.

The collaboration brought to life Villa Samson, a place where patients of any age are able to spend time with their own pets or specially trained therapy cats or dogs. Since it officially opened in 2017, Villa Samson has received over 10,000 visitors.

The initiative will now enter a new phase with the launch of 'Samson on Wheels', a mobile initiative where therapy animals and their owners visit patients in different care facilities.

As part of the pilot project, Samson on Wheels will make weekly visits to TOPAZ, a care facility for patients with chronic illnesses and palliative care in Wemmel, Flemish Brabant.

"Contact with animals has been proven to have a positive effect on reducing stress and anxiety. This project helps to enhance the emotional well-being of our patients," said UZ Brussel and TOPAZ clinical psychologist, Melanie Lauwereys.

The hope is to expand the project in the future to connect with a greater number of patients, according to a statement by Purina.

Related News