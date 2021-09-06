   
10-kilometre-long waste dump on Liège motorway 1.5 months after floods
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 06 September, 2021
Latest News:
Support grows for can and plastic bottle deposit...
Six extra buses added after special-needs children left...
10-kilometre-long waste dump on Liège motorway 1.5 months...
Water levels in Belgian aquifers rising...
Brussels’ entire STIB network will run for free...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 06 September 2021
    Support grows for can and plastic bottle deposit scheme
    Six extra buses added after special-needs children left waiting for no-shows
    10-kilometre-long waste dump on Liège motorway 1.5 months after floods
    Water levels in Belgian aquifers rising
    Brussels’ entire STIB network will run for free next Sunday
    Belgium in Brief: Sloppy Work?
    ‘Sloppy work’: Jambon warned Verlinden about unclear coronavirus rules
    Higher prices in supermarkets expected next year
    Paralympics Recap: 15 medals for Belgium
    Increasing numbers of unaccompanied migrant minors in Brussels
    Hunter who found fugitive Conings now accused
    Demonstrators in Brussels sound the alarm on climate change
    Twelve Belgian F-16s on three-week deployment in Brittany
    Excess mortality: Deaths now back to pre-Covid levels
    Two Belgian tourists die in Crete
    Warning: Here comes the sun, and here comes the sunburn
    Belgians view Paralympic athletes as role models
    Research: Birdsong develops the brain, Antwerp scientists find
    U.S. drug companies to pay $26 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
    1,500 protest in Brussels against mandatory vaccination
    View more
    Share article:

    10-kilometre-long waste dump on Liège motorway 1.5 months after floods

    Monday, 06 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    More than one and a half months after the floods in Wallonia, there is still a 10 kilometre-long line of waste dumped on an unused motorway in the Liège province.

    On the A601, a motorway near the municipality of Juprelle in Liège that has not been in use since 2014, dozens of trucks and lorries dumped waste that had been collected after the floods.

    In total, about 90,000 tons of waste were dumped along a 10-kilometre stretch of road, and it is still there a month and a half later, bothering many local residents.

    “When you sit on your terrace in the evening, you can immediately smell the stench,” local resident Slavko Czymbalak told RTBF.

    However, the inhabitants of Juprelle cannot count on the smell disappearing soon, as the clean-up work is expected to take until June next year.

    During the works, lorries collect the waste and transport it to various processing centres in Flanders and Wallonia.

    According to calculations by Walloon Minister of the Environment Céline Tellier, some 50% to 60% of the waste can be recycled, a big chunk more than the original estimate of 20% to 30%.

    Christine Servaes, the mayor of Juprelle, said that “if it gets really hot next summer, the waste could cause a major nuisance,” advocating for clearing the motorway as soon as possible.

    The Brussels Times