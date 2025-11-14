Investigation launched into possible sexual abuse at Gosselies school

Credit: Belga

Authorities in Gosselies, Hainaut province, have launched an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a three-year-old school pupil, the Charleroi Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday evening.

The victim's parents filed a complaint in April after noticing behavioural changes in their child.

The infant reportedly disclosed being sexually abused by a staff member of the school.

According to the school administration, the childcare worker involved is no longer employed at the school.

The Charleroi Prosecutor’s Office has declined to comment further on the case.