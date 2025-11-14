French authorities investigating six more online marketplaces

Credit: Belga

French authorities are investigating six more online marketplaces for selling illegal products, after looking into allegations that Shein sold child-like sex dolls on its website.

The platforms now under scrutiny are AliExpress, Joom, eBay, Temu, Wish, and Amazon, according to French Trade Minister Serge Papin.

The Directorate-General for Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) found that AliExpress and Joom also sold child pornographic dolls.

Wish, Temu, AliExpress, and eBay were discovered selling prohibited weapons, such as brass knuckles and machetes.

Wish, Temu, and Amazon also failed to comply with regulations requiring the filtering of pornographic images of minors, Papin noted.

Shein stopped selling the controversial items after the revelations, averting a suspension threat. However, legal proceedings are still ongoing.

The company is due to open its first physical stores in France but has not yet confirmed its attendance at a parliamentary hearing scheduled for Tuesday.