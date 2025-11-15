Education: Employers, parents and unions call parliament to account

An action organized by a delegation of teachers on the occasion of the education strike day, in Brussels, on Monday 10 November 2025. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A historic coalition of school stakeholders in Wallonia and Brussels is urging the Parliament of the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles to hold a hearing to address their concerns about the future of education, according to Le Soir on Saturday.

The group includes nine key representatives, such as leaders from major school networks, union officials from CGSP, CSC, and Setca, as well as parent federations from both public and private education systems. This unprecedented alliance unites organising bodies, employees, and service users, although liberal unions and the Wallonie-Bruxelles Enseignement (WBE) network are notably absent. The initiative highlights ongoing tensions between educational stakeholders and the government.

In 2017, these signatories had collectively endorsed the Pact for Excellence in Education, following a two-year comprehensive examination of the school system. The pact aimed to lay out ambitious reforms projected for completion by 2030.

The coalition now accuses the government of breaking dialogue, making destabilising policy decisions, and imposing budget cuts without adequate consultation. They argue these measures undermine the principles of the pact and jeopardise expected improvements for students.

Concerned about the future of education, they call on lawmakers for a direct discussion to share their apprehensions and better understand the government’s intentions amid a growing public debt crisis.

