   
Bpost, SNCB and STIB start vaccinating their staff against Covid-19
Tuesday, 07 September, 2021
    Bpost, SNCB and STIB start vaccinating their staff against Covid-19

    Tuesday, 07 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Brussels public transport company STIB, Belgian railway company SNCB and national postal service Bpost will start offering vaccination to their staff members who want to be vaccinated in the coming days.

    These three companies, which together employ thousands of workers in Brussels, will also launch a communication campaign aimed at their users, announced the head of the Brussels health inspectorate Inge Neven.

    This way, the companies will help in reaching as many people as possible both within and without the Brussels-Capital Region, which continues to lag behind the rest of the country in terms of vaccination rates.

    While the first two weeks of Brussels’ more localised approach did not turn out as well as the authorities had hoped, the effort to decentralise the Region’s vaccination campaign continues.

    Bpost will start offering vaccination from Wednesday 8 September, SNCB and Infrabel begin on Thursday 9 September, and STIB will follow after that.

