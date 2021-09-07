   
Over 26,000 fines issued after speed limit reduction on Brussels Ring Road
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 07 September, 2021
Latest News:
Over 26,000 fines issued after speed limit reduction...
Up to €4000 subsidy for companies who buy...
Bpost, SNCB and STIB start vaccinating their staff...
‘Nobody lives there’: Airbnb investors taking up scarce...
Rural Flanders asks for clarification on property law...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 07 September 2021
    Over 26,000 fines issued after speed limit reduction on Brussels Ring Road
    Up to €4000 subsidy for companies who buy a cargo bike
    Bpost, SNCB and STIB start vaccinating their staff against Covid-19
    ‘Nobody lives there’: Airbnb investors taking up scarce Brussels real estate
    Rural Flanders asks for clarification on property law
    Belgian mountaineer dies after 250-metre fall in Austrian Alps
    Saint-Josse residents volunteer almost 5,000 hours for disaster victims
    ‘Inform first, vaccinate later’: Brussels falls short of vaccination target
    Almost a quarter of Belgian employees use a company car
    ‘Yes We Plant’ project plants over 1000km of hedges in Wallonia
    Belgium in Brief: Grabbing a Beer Could Get Complicated
    Increasing number of homeless children in Brussels
    Temporary European school opens on Brussels’ former NATO site
    €1.8 million for ‘risk reduction space’ in Brussels for people to use drugs
    Covid hospitalisations and ICU numbers at their highest since mid-June
    Belgium prepares general introduction of Covid pass in Brussels
    Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde can leave quarantine
    Fewer bankruptcies in Belgium during the summer
    Belgian journalist unknowingly interviewed Salah Abdeslam right after Paris attacks
    Support grows for can and plastic bottle deposit scheme
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 26,000 fines issued after speed limit reduction on Brussels Ring Road

    Tuesday, 07 September 2021

    Illustration image. Credit: Pexels

    A year after the speed limit on the entire Brussels Ring Road was lowered from 120 km/h to 100 km/h to reduce CO2 emissions and improve air quality, over 26,000 speeding tickets were issued.

    From 1 September 2020, when the speed was initially reduced, to 31 December 2020, 11,240 of the 257,154 drivers checked (4.37%) were fined for speeding.

    In the first eight months of 2021, 311,340 cars were checked for speed, of which 15,240 (4.9%) were also fined for driving too fast.

    “We have noticed that, since the reduction of the maximum permitted speed, the number of speeding offences has risen from an average of 3.5% (when it was 120 km/h) to 4.9% (since the speed limit was reduced to 100 km/h),” Jana Verdegem of the federal police told Het Nieuwsblad.

    In the first eight months of 2020 – meaning, before the speed limit was lowered to 100 km/h – “only” 6,954 cars were caught speeding, out of more than 200,000 vehicles checked (3.47%).

    However, the speed reduction was announced long enough in advance, and along the Ring itself, drivers are reminded of it with signs in many places, according to the federal police.

    “The Federal Road Police Brabant continues to carry out extra checks there,” Verdegem said, adding that it is necessary to raise people’s awareness and to create a lasting change in behaviour as quickly as possible.

    “That way, the speed reduction achieves its desired objective, namely a reduction in CO2 emissions but also, of course, smoother and safer traffic on the Ring Road,” she said.

    The Brussels Times