Two arrested at Brussels Airport with 108 kg of cocaine in suitcases

Baggage at Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gakiere

Two people were recently arrested at Brussels Airport with a staggering 108 kilograms of cocaine in their suitcases, according to Het Nieuwsblad, and the Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor's office confirmed the arrest.

"On Thursday 6 November, during a customs check at Brussels Airport, two people were found carrying a large quantity of cocaine in their suitcases," said the Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Ingrid Moriau.

"The total amount is said to be just over 108 kilograms. The two individuals, aged 19 and 23, were arrested and brought before the investigating judge," she said. "The suspects were released on bail. The investigation is ongoing."

According to Het Nieuwsblad, the suspects were not drug couriers carrying narcotics in their luggage on their flights from abroad.

"This is the work of a criminal organisation that bribes several people at the airport of origin to ensure that suitcases packed with drugs are loaded onto the plane," said a source close to the investigation.

"They then enlist people who walk into the airport where the plane lands with a cheap ticket. This way, they gain access to the baggage claim area and simply pick up the suitcases."

The 108 kg of cocaine reportedly has a street value of over €4 million.