   
Hotline 1722 activated amid storm warnings and code yellow alert
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 September, 2021
Latest News:
Hotline 1722 activated amid storm warnings and code...
Study: Microplastics ‘negligible to low risk’ to environment...
A look inside the Brussels store where you...
Number of coronavirus deaths continues to rise...
Brussels-Dubai route very profitable despite pandemic, says Emirates...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 September 2021
    Hotline 1722 activated amid storm warnings and code yellow alert
    Study: Microplastics ‘negligible to low risk’ to environment
    A look inside the Brussels store where you pay with ‘thank yous’
    Number of coronavirus deaths continues to rise
    Brussels-Dubai route very profitable despite pandemic, says Emirates airlines
    Man hit in the rear during shooting in Saint-Josse
    Belgian hospitals must reserve 25% of all ICU beds for Covid patients again
    UEFA allows visiting fans to spectate at matches
    Brussels seeks project for iconic Hotel Continental
    Trial of 2015 Paris terrorists opens, including 11 from Brussels
    Like Brussels, Vilvoorde also wants to use Covid pass for hospitality industry
    Belgium in Brief: They Can, But Will They?
    Brussels’ vaccination centre employee fired for registering un-vaccinated friends
    French-speaking doctor quota exceeded again
    Belgium and Netherlands centre of cocaine traffic in Europe
    Belgian regions can expand the use of Covid Safe Ticket 
    New vaccination centres planned in Brussels train stations
    The European Commission penalizes Poland for breaches in the rule of law
    ‘Children will pay for adults’ freedom’: new quarantine wave to hit schools soon
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and ICU patients remain high
    View more
    Share article:

    Hotline 1722 activated amid storm warnings and code yellow alert

    Thursday, 09 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The Interior Ministry has temporarily activated hotline number 1722 after the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI/IRM) issued a code yellow alert warning for heavy thunderstorms in Belgium.

    Once activated, the phone line for non-emergency fire-service interventions allows people who are experiencing storm and water damages to submit a request for help via the e-counter www.1722.be, or they can call the number 1722.

    “The activation of the number 1722 is a precautionary measure when a storm or heavy rain is forecast. The activation of the number does not indicate the seriousness of the warning or the extent of the possible damage,” the Interior Ministry told Belga News Agency.

    The IRM put out a warning on Twitter, stating that on Thursday “the southern provinces, in particular, should take into account some heavy showers, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms.”

    Especially during the afternoon, until around 11:00 PM, heavy thunderstorms are expected in the east and southeast of Belgium.

    “These showers may lead to precipitation amounts of 10 to 15 l/m² in a very short time and may also be accompanied by hail,” IRM warned.

    The 1722 line is used to help decongest the 112 emergency number when there is a storm in order to prevent people whose lives may be in danger from having to wait needlessly. The intervention number should only be used in case the fire brigade is needed.