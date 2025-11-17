Trains to and from Brussels Airport disrupted until mid-December

A train conductor at the train station in Zaventem, Brussels. Credits: Belga / Kristof Van Accom

The train service to and from Brussels Airport in Zaventem will be disrupted for the rest of the month and most of December, as railway operator Infrabel is carrying out major track works in the area.

The works involve the renewal of rails, sleepers, and five switches on the access route to Brussels Airport and in the rail tunnel: a total of 800 metres of track and 1,200 metres of rails.

The works are part of the second phase of a large-scale project that will be completed in mid-December 2025. After the preparatory work was done on 15 November, works will continue non-stop until 9 December – with the final work taking place during the weekend of 13 and 14 December.

Due to the removal and re-pouring of concrete at the switches, limited train service is temporarily necessary. According to Infrabel, the renewal is essential for the safety and reliability of train traffic. The work was coordinated in advance with the Belgian railway company SNCB/NMBS and Brussels Airport Company.

Fewer trains

During the work, Brussels Airport-Zaventem station will only be accessible via the north side of the tunnel. Consequently, fewer trains will run during the weekends of 22-23 and 29-30 November, 6-7 and 13-14 December.

On weekdays, train service will also be adjusted from 17 November (today) through 9 December.

Disruptions will vary depending on the departure point. Direct trains will continue to run from Antwerp, Bruges, Brussels, Ghent, and the European Quarter – albeit fewer than usual.

From Namur, Hasselt, Leuven, and Liège, there are temporarily no direct connections, and passengers will have to transfer at Brussels-North station.

A faster alternative is to transfer to De Lijn buses at Zaventem (Village) station. With their train ticket, passengers can use bus lines R26 and 82. These run several times an hour and take approximately six minutes to reach the airport.

SNCB /NMBS advises passengers to plan their journey in advance and allow extra travel time. The online journey planner shows the adjusted train service and De Lijn's real-time timetable.