Fifteen years in prison for Molenbeek gunman

Brussels West logo on a police car. © Belga/Christopje Lagasse

A gunman who shot a young man in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, Brussels, in November 2024, leaving him critically wounded, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The incident occurred on 15 November 2024, just after 2:30 am near the Bonnevie Park in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek. The victim was hit by multiple gunshots and hospitalised in critical condition, but he survived.

The Brussels-West police and an investigating judge launched a lengthy investigation into the shooting. According to the prosecution, the incident may have been linked to a territorial dispute between groups vying for control of drug sales and trafficking in the Bonnevie Park area.

The investigation led to the identification of a suspect, a young man born in 2001, who was accused of firing the shots. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

On Monday, 17 November, the 46th chamber of the Brussels Criminal Court sentenced the suspect to 15 years in prison.

The prosecution noted that the case highlights the effectiveness of police and judicial efforts in combating criminal organisations involved in shootings in Brussels.