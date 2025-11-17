Nestlé recalls Nan Expert pro lactose-free milk

Nestlé has announced a recall of its NAN EXPERT pro lactose-free formula due to potential contamination with the Cronobacter spp. bacterium.

Parents are urged to stop using the recalled product immediately and discard it. Although the box can be kept, consumers may exchange it.

For further questions, Nestlé can be contacted on 02.529.55.25 or by email at consum@be.nestle.com.

The recall concerns NAN EXPERT pro lactose-free formula with a 'Best Before' date of June 2027. The batch number, located at the bottom of the packaging, is L-51520346AC.

The affected product was sold in 400-gramme boxes between 13 June 2025 and 13 November 2025.