Several jockeys injured in a race at Wallonia Hippodrome

Wallonia Hippodrome © rtbf.be

Six jockeys were injured on Monday during a race at the Wallonia Hippodrome in Ghlin (Mons), according to the Hippodrome's authorities.

Achille Cassart, managing director of the Wallonia Hippodrome, told Belga News Agency that the accident occurred during a trotting race, when a horse reportedly veered out of its lane, causing a fall that injured the jockeys.

The injured riders, who are suspected to have fractures, were all conscious after the fall. They were transported to various hospitals for treatment.

No further details were immediately provided regarding the condition of the injured jockeys.