Child Focus launches platform against sextortion

The non-governmental Child Focus organisation is launching an online platform aimed at fighting sextortion, a form of online sexual blackmail targeting young people.

The launch of the 'Payboy' platform, on Tuesday, coincides with the European Day for the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, celebrated each year on 18 November.

Since the start of this year, Child Focus has opened 350 cases of sextortion.

In sextortion, victims are pressured online to share intimate images and then blackmailed to prevent the images from being shared. Perpetrators, often organised criminal gangs, disproportionately target young boys.

The term 'sextortion' combines the words ‘sex’ and ‘extortion.’ It begins when perpetrators befriend victims online and manipulate them into sending private images. They then threaten to release these images unless the victims provide more explicit material or money.

Child Focus reports that financial sextortion is the only form of sexual exploitation where more boys (93%) are targeted than girls. The organisation is concerned that many cases may go unreported, as boys are often less likely to seek help.

The 350 sextortion cases reported this year represent a 130% increase compared to last year, showing a worrying trend that prompted Child Focus to launch ‘Payboy.’

The platform aims to educate young people about sextortion through interactive content, videos, personal stories, and prevention tips. The material is designed to resonate with teenagers, using engaging visuals and brief but impactful information. A teaser video on social media will direct young people, especially boys, to the platform.

Child Focus advises sextortion victims not to pay their blackmailers. Instead, they should take screenshots of the communication, cease contact, and inform a trusted adult. Victims are also encouraged to report the crime to both the police and Child Focus, as sextortion is a criminal offence.