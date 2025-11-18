'Encouraging results': Antibiotic use in animals in Belgium is decreasing

Illustration image of a vet carrying out an examination of a dog. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

Antibiotic use in animals in Belgium is declining, according to figures from the knowledge centre for antibiotic use and resistance in animals (Amcra).

Antibiotic resistance is a global problem not only for human health, but also for animals and the environment. Belgium is performing well in terms of antibiotic use in the animal sector. Since 2011, total sales of antibiotics in the animal sector in Belgium have decreased by 59.9%.

A decrease of 89.1% has even been observed in the sale of feed containing antibiotics. The use of critical antibiotics such as (fluoro)quinolones and cephalosporins decreased by 81%.

"The results are very encouraging," Amcra stated in a press release. "They provide a solid foundation on which to continue working on the safe use of antibiotics to preserve them for future generations."

To raise public awareness of the risks of antibiotic use and resistance, International Antibiotic Awareness Week begins on Tuesday, under the motto "Act now: protect our present, secure our future."

In addition to Amcra, the FAVV (Flemish Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority), FAGG (Familiar Health Authority), Sciensano, and the Federal Public Service Public Health are also participating in this week. The week runs until 24 November.