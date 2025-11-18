Tomorrowland fire could be linked to tests involving fire pits

Aerial drone image shows the festival site the day after a fire at the Tomorrowland electronic music festival on Thursday 17 July 2025, in Boom. Credit: Belga/Stringer

The fire that destroyed the main stage of Tomorrowland in Boom, Antwerp, last summer started during tests involving braziers filled with highly flammable substances, according to VRT NWS.

The fire broke out on Wednesday, 16 July, just two days before the festival began. Despite emergency services’ swift response, the massive stage structure was almost entirely consumed by flames.

Tomorrowland organisers managed to set up a smaller stage to ensure the festival could still go ahead.

Authorities in Antwerp launched a judicial investigation to determine the exact cause, classifying the incident as an unintentional fire. Insurance companies are also investigating the case.

Nearly four months later, no definitive conclusions have been reached. Tomorrowland has stated that it is awaiting results and hopes for a quick resolution.

The Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s office has said the investigation remains ongoing and warned that drawing any conclusions would be premature.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows a fire starting in a brazier used for testing. Investigators are working to confirm whether this initial blaze spread to the rest of the structure and caused the wider fire.

