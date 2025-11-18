Vlaams Belang suspends councillor after arrest on suspicion of fraud

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

A councillor from Houthulst, in West Flanders, has been suspended by the far-right party Vlaams Belang after being arrested on suspicion of large-scale fraud. The party confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Authorities in West Flanders detained four individuals, including a self-employed home nurse, her partner, her mother, and an employee. The nurse is accused of fabricating invoices for fictitious medical services paid by health insurance funds.

The fraud allegedly caused financial damages amounting to millions of euros. Seventeen luxury vehicles, high-value goods, properties, and cash were seized during the investigation.

The councillor in question is reportedly affiliated with Vlaams Belang. The party stated it is “shocked by the facts” and condemned social fraud, which it described as unacceptable.

Vlaams Belang confirmed the immediate suspension of the councillor upon learning of the situation.

The party added that internal proceedings are underway, pending the results of the judicial investigation.