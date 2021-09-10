   
Flanders also considers Covid Safe Ticket in cities and municipalities
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 September, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels tightens quarantine rules for travellers returning from...
Denying freedoms to non-vaccinated people ‘certainly’ possible, says...
Special needs kids get 32 new buses to...
Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Being Singled Out?...
Brussels launches call for young artists...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 September 2021
    Brussels tightens quarantine rules for travellers returning from EU red zones
    Denying freedoms to non-vaccinated people ‘certainly’ possible, says Vandenbroucke
    Special needs kids get 32 new buses to take them to school
    Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Being Singled Out?
    Brussels launches call for young artists
    Flanders also considers Covid Safe Ticket in cities and municipalities
    Majority of Europeans in favour of conditionality for EU recovery funds
    Wanted: Brits back in Ypres, say businesses
    ‘We protect each other’: Flanders to vaccinate foreign students
    Just 4% of Belgian employees benefit from a travel allowance
    Residents say violence and crime getting out of hand in North Brussels
    ‘Lessons need to be learned’: WHO calls for joint European pandemic response
    Italian courts refuse to extradite André Cools murder suspect
    Coronavirus infections stabilising whilst deaths rise
    ‘Moving the problem’: Brussels hospitality sector calls for uniform rules across Belgium
    Moderna is working on combined Covid-flu booster vaccine
    ‘Economic necessity’: Tomorrowland wants three festival weekends in 2022
    Belgium approves agreement to expand Covid Safe Ticket
    People with reduced immunity will be offered an extra vaccine dose in Belgium
    EU countries urged to improve ‘serious lack’ of EV charging points
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders also considers Covid Safe Ticket in cities and municipalities

    Friday, 10 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    A Covid Safe Ticket being scanned. Credit: Belga

    Now that Belgium’s different governments have approved the agreement to expand the use of the Covid Safe Tickets in different regions, Flanders is also considering its use in certain cities and municipalities.

    The agreement will allow the Regions to extend the requirement for the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to more situations than just events and came about primarily to deal with the low vaccination rate in the Brussels-Capital Region.

    “If the differences between the municipalities become more pronounced, it could be an interesting path to give the municipalities more autonomy,” said Katrien Schryvers, Flemish MP for the Christian democrat CD&V party.

    From 1 October, the Regions can decide to require the CST to enter bars and restaurants, sports clubs or cultural spaces, for example. Several municipalities are asking to have the power to enforce stricter measures locally, according to the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG).

    “First and foremost, it is important to say that Flanders has a very high vaccination rate, which makes the need less great here than in Brussels, for example,” Schryvers said.

    “If the infection rates go up again and big differences appear between municipalities, it could be an interesting path to give them the autonomy to take measures,” she added. “The vaccination rate can also play a role in this. We still see a number of municipalities with a coverage below 70%.”

    The socialist Vooruit party also supports Schryvers’ proposal, said Flemish MP Hannes Anaf.

    “The situation in Flanders is not the same everywhere and with the introduction of the Covid Safe Ticket in Brussels, municipalities in the periphery risk becoming victims of non-vaccinated people who will endanger themselves and others,” he said.

    Related News:

     

    Several municipalities on the Brussels border already stated that if the Capital-Region will start requiring the CST they want to do it too, to make sure unvaccinated and un-tested people do not just cross into Flanders for a meal or a drink.

    Earlier this week, Vilvoorde mayor Hans Bonte asked for the opportunity “to the demand from the hospitality and fitness businesses to apply the Covid Safe Ticket system.”

    “If [the authorities] can make extra rules for Brussels, I am asking to be allowed to apply them too,” he said, adding that the municipality’s vaccination rate is similar to that of Brussels.

    According to Vooruit MP Anaf, the request illustrates the fact that a one-size-fits-all policy is not enough in these cases. “Now that the federal government has made regional differences in coronavirus policy possible, we must make the most of them.”

    The Flemish Patients Platform, too, is requesting the possibility to ask visitors of hospitals or residential care centres for a CST before allowing them inside, where they will likely be in contact with high-risk patients.

    The Flemish liberal Open Vld party, however, is less keen on expanding the use of the CST as it assumed that the vaccination level across Flanders is sufficient to avoid it.

    “Now, we will have to wait and see what the figures do,” said group leader Willem-Frederik Schiltz. “If it turns out that intervention is still required, I think that the municipalities can be a good ally.”

    Flemish Interior Minister Bart Somers, who is also a member of the Open Vld party, stated that while he understands that the CST is being considered in Brussels because of the lower vaccination rate, the tool is unnecessary in Flanders.

    “We have done a lot in Flanders for the vaccination campaign and we have an incredibly high vaccination rate. We can be proud of that,” he told the Belga news agency.

    “As our strategy has worked, we should now give people the opportunity to live as normal a life as possible. We do not need a ‘(health) pass society’ in Flanders,” said Somers, adding that the entire Flemish government is on the same page.

    The cabinet of Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke, however, stated that “advice will be sought from the taskforce for care,” adding that the voluntary use of the CST for the healthcare sector could be “interesting.”

    “Flanders is doing very well in terms of vaccination coverage, so compulsory use is less necessary.”