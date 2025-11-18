Prosecutors agree to partial reprieve for two Dutchmen nationals given multiple years in jail

A police sign. Credit: Belga

Two Dutch nationals convicted in Ghent of causing the drowning death of a 53-year-old man during the 2022 Gentse Feesten may receive reduced sentences on appeal.

On the afternoon of July 17, 2022, the body of Hakim Mutyaba, aged 53, was recovered from the water at Lousbergskaai. He had been pushed into the water while returning from the Gentse Feesten. Unable to swim, he drowned.

Two Dutch suspects, then aged 26 and 28, were arrested in the Netherlands before being extradited to Belgium. They were initially held in custody but were later released under conditions after paying bail.

The younger of the two, now 26, was accused of pushing the victim into the water and faced charges of assault and battery causing death, negligent failure to act, and involuntary manslaughter. The older man, now 28, was present at the scene and charged with negligent failure to act and involuntary manslaughter.

The Ghent correctional court convicted the men, sentencing the 26-year-old to four years in prison and the 28-year-old to two years. However, both are now appealing for a more lenient sentence.

The victim’s family had requested the charges be reclassified as murder for the case to be tried at the assizes court. This request was rejected by both the investigating chamber and Ghent’s chamber of indictment.