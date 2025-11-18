Pope denounces the treatment of migrants in the US

Pope Leo XIV attends a lunch organised on the World Day of the Poor at the Paul VI audience hall in The Vatican, on November 16, 2025. Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Pope Leo XIV criticised US President Donald Trump’s policies on migrants on Tuesday, condemning them as “extremely disrespectful.”

Speaking in English to journalists outside his residence at Castel Gandolfo near Rome, the US-born pontiff called for humanity in dealing with migrants.

He acknowledged that every country has the right to control its borders but stressed that many migrants who had lived stable lives for 10, 15, or even 20 years were being treated in a manner he deemed unacceptable.

The pope urged everyone in the United States to heed the message from the US Catholic clergy’s conference, which last week issued a statement calling for an end to the “climate of fear.”

Since assuming the papacy in May, Chicago-native Leo XIV has become increasingly critical of the Trump administration’s policies.

The pontiff also addressed tensions in Nigeria, where President Trump recently threatened military intervention to protect the Christian community.

Nigeria is divided roughly between a predominantly Muslim north and a largely Christian south, with ongoing conflicts affecting both religious groups. Experts have noted that violence has taken a toll on Christians and Muslims alike.

The pope warned of widespread danger in Nigeria, saying it was not just Christians but “everyone, who faces threats there.” He pointed out that both Christians and Muslims have suffered massacres.

He concluded his remarks by sharing details of his routine at Castel Gandolfo, where he focuses on “a bit of sport, a bit of reading, and a bit of work.” He added, “The body and the soul.”