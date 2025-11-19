West Flanders invests €100 million more in its new multiannual plan

This aerial drone image shows the site of flooding after days of heavy rain in West Flanders province. © Belga/ Kurt Desplenter

West Flanders has allocated €100 million more in its new multi-annual plan than during the previous administration, with the extra funding going mainly to water management, cycling infrastructure and heritage.

The biggest allocation, €106 million, will go to the Westwater Plan, which aims to tackle water-related issues such as flooding, drought, and poor water quality.

Measures include creating controlled flood zones, increasing valley restoration, infiltration projects, and purifying wetlands. Stricter regulations will also target pollution and unauthorised discharges into waterways.

€67.3 million for sustainable mobility

Sustainable mobility will receive €67.3 million, with over €60 million dedicated to new cycling paths and high-speed cycling routes. This will result in 122 kilometres of safer bike connections.

Businesses will be supported to encourage employees to cycle, through programmes like Treffik and the Test Caravan.

The annual Cycling Fund will increase to €25 million by 2026, accelerating new cycling projects. Thorough preparatory studies will ensure smooth implementation and minimise risks during construction, according to Mobility Councillor Kelly Detavernier.

Upgrading the Atlantikwall Raversyde domain

The province plans to invest over €13 million in transforming the Atlantikwall Raversyde provincial domain. The funding will cover restoration work, redesign of museum exhibits, energy-saving upgrades, and digital experiences.

Around €3.3 million will be allocated specifically to World War II heritage, permanent scenography, energy efficiency, and building renovations.

Another €9.7 million is earmarked for tourism and recreational development at Atlantikwall Raversyde. Tourism Councillor Jurgen Vanlerberghe said the site is evolving into a leading centre where history, nature, and education come together, strengthening its role as a premier tourist destination.

More funds for coastal safety

Coastal safety is another priority, with funding for the Intermunicipal Coastal Rescue Service West Flanders (IKWV) rising from €150,000 to €250,000 annually.

The Volunteer Blankenberg Coastal Rescue Service will continue to receive support.

Detavernier stated that targeted investments are being made in modern emergency response structures to ensure safety for residents, visitors, and emergency services across the coastal province.