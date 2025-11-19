Wednesday 19 November 2025
Egg price reaches new record in Belgium

Wednesday 19 November 2025
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Credit: Unsplash/Nick Fewings

Eggs have reached a new record price in Belgium: the price committee in Kruisem has set the price for a 62.5-gram brown barn egg – the market benchmark – at 18.56 cents.

A week ago, that price was 18.46 cents. To be clear, this refers to the price the poultry farmer receives. In stores, a carton of eggs is more expensive.

Egg prices have been rising for weeks. There is a shortage in the market: a new outbreak of avian flu in Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands, among other things, is causing a reduced supply, while demand for eggs is steadily increasing.

Additionally, in the run-up to Sinterklaas on 6 December and New Year's Eve celebrations, there is traditionally more demand for eggs and egg products for use in things like biscuits.

