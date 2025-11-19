COP30: Belgium and Brazil sign memorandum on green hydrogen

Credit: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Belga

Belgium and Brazil signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of green hydrogen, in the margins of the reception for the Belgian delegation at the UN COP30 climate summit in Belém (Brazil) on Tuesday evening.

The intention is that green hydrogen generated in Brazil will eventually flow to Belgium, and Belgium will, in turn, use its expertise in Brazil.

The memorandum of understanding stems from an earlier declaration of intent drawn up in May of this year and signed by three parties: the Belgian Hydrogen Council, Flanders Investment and Trade (FIT), and the Brazilian Association of Green Hydrogen Industry (ABIHV).

Together, they will establish a task force to explore, among other things, the possibilities for a supply chain for green hydrogen and its derivatives between the two countries. The three parties will also work to exchange expertise and best practices.

Green hydrogen is produced using sustainably generated electricity. It is therefore marketed as a cleaner alternative to ship fuel or as a raw material for various industrial and chemical processes. However, large-scale production of sustainable hydrogen requires large quantities of green electricity.

The document is valid for three years but can be extended by mutual agreement.

The Belgian Hydrogen Council previously signed a similar memorandum with Oman.