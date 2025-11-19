Heating oil price at highest level in almost five months

Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The maximum price of heating oil will increase on Thursday; orders of at least 2,000 litres will then pay a maximum of €0.8905/L, the Economy Ministry announced on Wednesday.

This represents a price increase of 3.1 cents per litre, compared to the current maximum price of heating oil (gas oil for heating H0/H7). For orders up to 2,000 litres, the maximum price will rise to €0.9308/L.

The increase is a result of the price increases for petroleum products and their bio-components on the international markets.

The price of heating oil is climbing sharply: in just one month, the price has increased by a fifth. Heating oil is now at its highest level in almost five months.