Wednesday 19 November 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Heating oil price at highest level in almost five months

Wednesday 19 November 2025
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Heating oil price at highest level in almost five months
Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The maximum price of heating oil will increase on Thursday; orders of at least 2,000 litres will then pay a maximum of €0.8905/L, the Economy Ministry announced on Wednesday.

This represents a price increase of 3.1 cents per litre, compared to the current maximum price of heating oil (gas oil for heating H0/H7). For orders up to 2,000 litres, the maximum price will rise to €0.9308/L.

The increase is a result of the price increases for petroleum products and their bio-components on the international markets.

The price of heating oil is climbing sharply: in just one month, the price has increased by a fifth. Heating oil is now at its highest level in almost five months.

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.