   
Belgium won’t send minister to UN anti-racism conference
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 September, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels tightens quarantine rules for travellers returning from...
Belgian woman on board second passenger flight from...
Belgian entry for Eurovision Song Contest to be...
5,000 people wanted to pick up litter in...
Belgium won’t send minister to UN anti-racism conference...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 September 2021
    Brussels tightens quarantine rules for travellers returning from EU red zones
    Belgian woman on board second passenger flight from Kabul
    Belgian entry for Eurovision Song Contest to be revealed on 15 September
    5,000 people wanted to pick up litter in Belgium
    Belgium won’t send minister to UN anti-racism conference
    Expansion of Covid Safe Ticket ‘risks creating societal divide’
    TUI Belgium starts offering journeys outside Europe again
    Uber France ordered to pay taxi drivers for creating ‘unfair competition’
    Image of top artist removed from Antwerp arts centre
    EU approach to refugees and migrants in Greece a ‘total failure,’ says Medecins Sans Frontieres
    Denying freedoms to non-vaccinated people ‘certainly’ possible, says Vandenbroucke
    Special needs kids get 32 new buses to take them to school
    Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Being Singled Out?
    Brussels launches call for young artists
    Flanders also considers Covid Safe Ticket in cities and municipalities
    Majority of Europeans in favour of conditionality for EU recovery funds
    Wanted: Brits back in Ypres, say businesses
    ‘We protect each other’: Flanders to vaccinate foreign students
    Just 4% of Belgian employees benefit from a travel allowance
    Residents say violence and crime getting out of hand in North Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium won’t send minister to UN anti-racism conference

    Friday, 10 September 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Foreign affairs minister Sophie Wilmès has announced Belgium will not send a minister to the conference. Credit: Belga

    The Belgian government has decided not to send a minister to the United Nations conference against racism which will take place in New York later this month.

    The World Conference on Racism in Durban (WCRD) will mark the 20th anniversary of the first global summit against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance, which was held in Durban, South Africa, just days before the terrorist attacks on 11 September 2001, and which has been criticised for being a “gathering for hatred against Jews and Israel”.

    “It is obvious that this conference has become a place where anti-Semitic speech and sometimes revisionist held the upper hand,” Foreign affairs minister Sophie Wilmès told Belga news agency on Friday, adding that “Belgium doesn’t want to validate this with a ministerial presence.”

    In doing so, Belgium is joining other EU Member States, including France, Germany, as well as Hungary, that previously announced that they will boycott the fourth edition of the so-called “Durban IV Conference” held on September 22 “owing to concerns about antisemitism and the platform being misused to attack Israel.”

    Sending ‘strong message’

    At the end of August, right-wing N-VA party chairman Bart De Wever called on Belgium to stay away from the anti-racism conference for the same reasons, stating that “efforts of some political regimes and actors to undermine the UN’s anti-racism efforts are extremely alarming and dangerous.”

    These remarks followed a campaign previously launched by the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who denounced the conference as “a gathering of hatred and slander, an anti-Semitic event in the worst sense of the word” during the ‘Global Forum to Combat Antisemitism’ in July this year, and called on countries to ensure the conference did not take place.

    According to various delegates and European governments, criticism of Israel and its occupation of the Palestinian territories has veered into undisclosed anti-Semitism during the conference.

    One incident, during the second conference of its kind, in Geneva in April 2009, saw Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the president of Iran at the time, calling the Israeli government “cruel and racist”, resulting in several European and American delegates walking out of the conference.

    The “Durban III” conference held in New York, in 2011, was boycotted by 14 Western countries, including Canada, the United States, Israel, Germany, Great Britain, France, among others. This year, Belgium has announced it will do the same.

    Instead, it will send a non-political representation, possibly a diplomat, to represent the country and to send a “strong message” against racism and antisemitism during the conference.

    “We will also continue to express strongly our will to fight against racism and anti-Semitism,” Wilmès added, saying both items are very high on Belgium’s agenda. 