Belgian woman on board second passenger flight from Kabul
Friday, 10 September 2021
Qatar Airways. Credit: Belga
One Belgian woman is on board a second Qatar Airways passenger flight that took off from Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on Friday, Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Department confirmed to the Belga news agency.
The plane arrived earlier on Friday with relief supplies for the population, after the Taliban took over the country at the end of August.
While it is still unclear how many people in total are on the plane, Foreign Affairs currently knows of at least one Belgian woman on board. Additionally, 49 French people and their families as well as seven Dutch people are also on the plane.