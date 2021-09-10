Belgian woman on board second passenger flight from Kabul

One Belgian woman is on board a second Qatar Airways passenger flight that took off from Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on Friday, Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Department confirmed to the Belga news agency.

The plane arrived earlier on Friday with relief supplies for the population, after the Taliban took over the country at the end of August.

While it is still unclear how many people in total are on the plane, Foreign Affairs currently knows of at least one Belgian woman on board. Additionally, 49 French people and their families as well as seven Dutch people are also on the plane.

Related News:

On Thursday, for the first time since the end of the chaotic military evacuation of foreigners and Afghans in need of protection, an international passenger plane took off from Kabul airport.

On board were 113 people, mostly Afghans with dual nationalities, such as American, Ukrainian, Canadian or German. Among them were 13 British and 13 Dutch nationals, but no Belgians.