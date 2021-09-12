   
Brussels Airport fights birds on runways – with drones
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 12 September, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels Airport fights birds on runways – with...
Barnier the Eurosceptic...
3,500 gather in Brussels to protest Covid measures...
Coronavirus: Fully vaccinated 10 times less likely to...
Brussels Terrace Award goes to Wolf Food Market...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 12 September 2021
    Brussels Airport fights birds on runways – with drones
    Barnier the Eurosceptic
    3,500 gather in Brussels to protest Covid measures
    Coronavirus: Fully vaccinated 10 times less likely to be hospitalised
    Brussels Terrace Award goes to Wolf Food Market
    Special focus on women at Heritage Days in Wallonia
    EU Finance Ministers cautiously optimistic over economic recovery
    Prime Minister De Croo against mandatory vaccination
    11 EU member states have not yet reached the 70 % vaccination goal
    Brussels taxi sector wants to hire 600 Uber drivers
    British Army major sentenced for theft of tanks from Brussels Army Museum
    Two new bridges connect Molenbeek to the city centre
    Stricter banking rules worry Belgian sector
    New motions set to protect the Amazon adopted
    PFOS pollution scandal: Report shows people have been ingesting pollutant mainly through food
    Economy ‘should return to its pre-crisis level’ before the end of the year
    Proposed Flemish ‘adoption pause’ is off the table
    Belgium’s oldest Belgian man passes away aged 107
    “9/11 did not shake our belief in democracy,” says Boris Johnson
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions continue to rise
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels Airport fights birds on runways – with drones

    Sunday, 12 September 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Brussels Airlines

    Brussels Airport and air traffic control agency skeyes have carried another test using drones to scare away birds from the verges of the airport’s runways.

    Birds that gather next to runways present a danger to aircraft in the form of a ‘bird strike’, where the birds all rise up at once and collide with the aircraft mechanisms. Bird strikes can have fatal consequences.

    Fortunately, fatal collisions are relatively rare, with estimates of one fatal accident per on billion flying hours. However fatalities aside, the material damage of a bird strike on commercial traffic could be substantial.

    In normal circumstances, drones are not permitted in and around the airport, because a stray drone could disrupt air traffic with catastrophic results. However the tests are carried out using expert operators in carefully controlled conditions.

    At present, the runways and surroundings are patrolled by car by the Bird Control Unit, to scare the birds away from an area where a take-off or landing is about to take place.

    The latest test, which started on Thursday this week, uses a drone operated by Citymesh, a telecoms service provider, which can be minutely controlled to reach parts of the airport cars cannot, and register, monitor and if necessary deter gatherings of birds.
    “Additionally, it is equipped with a speaker that replicates the sounds made by birds of prey, acting as a natural deterrent to keep the birds away from aircraft operations,” the airport said in a press release.

    The goal is to find out if the use of a drone for these tasks can increase efficiency, and to test and evaluate the possibilities of using a drone during normal airport operations.”

    Because of the dangers involved, skeyes will monitor its movement from the ATC tower, while the airport’s own operations centre does the same.

    The drone is used during normal operations and only operates at a safe distance of the aircraft and in between the take-off and landing of aircraft,” the airport said.

    Airport operations and runway use will not be impacted by these tests.”