Bird flu detected in Limburg, 120,000 animals to be slaughtered

The FASFC is advising the public to take protective measures, such as shielding chicken coops from wild birds. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

An outbreak of avian influenza has been detected in Dilsen-Stokkem, Limburg, the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) announced on Thursday afternoon.

This marks the third outbreak this autumn and the fifth so far for 2025. At the site of the outbreak, 60,000 chickens have to be culled, along with 60,000 others at a neighbouring facility.

The FASFC has prioritised the destruction of affected animals. An investigation into the cause of the outbreak is underway, although identifying the source is challenging. Restrictions have been imposed in the area, including a 3-kilometre protection zone and a 10-kilometre surveillance zone around the infected site.

This is the first avian flu outbreak in Limburg for the year. Previous outbreaks were reported in West Flanders, East Flanders, Liège, and Antwerp. The local Belang van Limburg newspaper has reported numerous calls to the Natuurhulpcentrum about suspected cases.

Positive cases have already been identified in Zonhoven, Bocholt, Zelem, Lanaken, and Hoeselt.

The FASFC is advising the public to take protective measures, such as shielding chicken coops or aviaries from wild birds.

It also cautions against touching sick or dead birds. If a dead bird is found outdoors, the public is urged to report it immediately via the free hotline 0800 99 777 so the bird can be collected and examined.