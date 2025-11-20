CD&V wants to reintegrate teachers by letting them teach at home

Flemish Education Minister Zuhal Demir. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

The Christen Democratisch & Vlaams, CD&V) party has proposed re-integrating teachers into the workforce by allowing them to provide temporary home education through the existing TOAH system.

The proposal was made by Flemish parliamentarian Loes Vandromme (CD&V) during a debate on school re-integration policies, in the Flemish Parliament's Education Committee.

The Temporary Home Education (TOAH) system enables teachers who can no longer work full-time, due to illness or because they are nearing retirement, to provide four hours of weekly home education to students who are temporarily unable to attend school.

Vandromme explained that this could serve as a valuable alternative or a stepping stone for teachers who are not yet ready to fully return to the classroom. She stressed that it would allow schools to retain these teachers’ invaluable expertise.

Educational Minister Zuhal Demir (Nieuw Vlaamse Alliantie, N-VA) expressed support for the idea, highlighting its potential benefits. She stated that various options would be considered and presented to teachers.

Demir added that the aim is to ensure a gradual reintegration process that takes teachers’ situations into account, acknowledging that returning full-time to the classroom may not be feasible immediately.