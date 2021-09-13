   
Belgium’s federal government looking to hire more IT specialists
Monday, 13 September, 2021
    © Belga

    Belgium’s Federal Government is about to launch a campaign to attract more information technology and health care workers, Public Service Minister Petra De Sutter announced on Sunday.

    Over 100 IT posts in the various departments of the federal administration are now vacant while there are also many job offers linked to health care, especially in Social Affairs and at the Federal Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (FEDASIL), the minister said.

    “I encourage all persons working in information technology and health care to join the federal administration,” she said. “As a public servant, you can contribute to a better society and effective public services that help citizens and businesses. That is a source of great satisfaction.”

