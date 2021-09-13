   
Coastline cleanup action collects 2,000 kg of rubbish
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 September, 2021
Latest News:
Coastline cleanup action collects 2,000 kg of rubbish...
Flemish government open to corona pass, but not...
Alternative sentences needed to relieve pressure on prison...
Belgium’s federal government looking to hire more IT...
Up to six tonnes of waste fished out...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 September 2021
    Coastline cleanup action collects 2,000 kg of rubbish
    Flemish government open to corona pass, but not all the way
    Alternative sentences needed to relieve pressure on prison capacity, report finds
    Belgium’s federal government looking to hire more IT specialists
    Up to six tonnes of waste fished out of Ixelles Ponds
    Brussels’ low vaccination rate must not hamper return to normal in Flanders, says N-VA leader
    Amaury Paquet wins Brussels 20 km clocking 59:31
    Nine brewers to represent Belgium at Lille beer fest
    Parents to foot the bill for school trips for non-vaccinated children
    Plane makes emergency landing after passenger refuses to leave toilet
    Pope Francis Hungary visit, all eyes on meeting with Orban
    September 11 Attacks: Declassified FBI note points a finger at Saudi Arabia
    Doctors to stop giving paper prescriptions
    3,500 gather in Brussels to protest Covid measures
    De Lijn farms out bus service for the isolated
    Brussels Airport fights birds on runways – with drones
    Barnier the Eurosceptic
    European Parliament calls for more ambitious agricultural policy
    Coronavirus: Fully vaccinated 10 times less likely to be hospitalised
    Brussels Terrace Award goes to Wolf Food Market
    View more
    Share article:

    Coastline cleanup action collects 2,000 kg of rubbish

    Monday, 13 September 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Jeremy Bezanger/ Unsplash

    Around 3,500 volunteers took part in a beach cleanup action on the Belgian and the Dutch coastline, which saw 2,000 kg of rubbish being collected on Sunday afternoon.

    During the eleventh edition of the Eneco Clean Beach Cup, the group of volunteers, including surfers, sailors, family and friends and colleagues went along the coast to collect all items of rubbish, from cigarette butts, plastic bags, bottle caps and “the newest enemy of the sea” – face masks, which can take up to 450 years to break down.

    “Coordinated actions like Sunday’s are needed in different areas and at different levels. Waste does not stop at our Belgian border,” said North Sea Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, who called for a European approach to the problem.

    On the Flemish beaches alone, an average of 137 items per 100 metres of coastline was found by the group, a result of summer tourism season in the area.

    Related News

     

    The organisers of the action noted that, despite the pandemic, the amount of waste collected “does not seem to be decreasing”, highlighting that an annual clean-up is “not a luxury, but it is important to raise awareness and to address the problem.”

    “After more than a year of the coronavirus crisis, our beaches are anything but clean, but the impact of a year of social distancing has apparently had no effect on our common commitment to sustainability,” Sven Fransen, the initiator of the action, said.

    To take part in the action, former world champion in freestyle kite surfing and O’Neill ambassador Kevin Langeree came to the Netherlands to clean up the beach, and to further promote the cause, he is planning to kitesurf from Belgium to the Netherlands, cleaning up plastic.

    “I spend most of my time in the water, so I am all the more aware of the importance of protecting our seas and oceans,” Langeree said.