Customs not checking incoming goods at Liège Airport on Friday

Credit: Belga/ Eric Lalmand

Customs at Liège Airport will no longer check goods arriving there, the independent trade union Nuod reported on Friday.

The reason is dissatisfaction with the new schedules and the excessive workload. This led to work-to-rule protests at the airport earlier this week.

On Friday, several customs officers decided to strike. No checks have been carried out since 6am this morning. The protest will last until at least 10pm, according to Ludovic Luciani of the Christian trade union in Sudinfo.

"The border in Bierset is no longer being monitored, while drug trafficking is causing increasing concern," said Nuod, which is calling on the Federal Public Service Finance to enter into consultations.

According to the union, numerous packages were blocked at the airport during Black Friday.

Liège Airport is a major freight hub, including for imports from China.