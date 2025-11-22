Brussels to shine at the EU’s architectural awards

Usquare in Ixelles

The Belgian capital continues to have one of the most exciting architectural scenes in Europe, with 10 Brussels-related projects competing for the EU’s prestigious architectural awards, the EUmies.

The EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture is a biennial prize highlighting outstanding architectural works built across Europe, established in 1988 by the Fundació Mies van der Rohe and the European Union.

For the 2026 edition, as many as 15 Belgian projects are competing for awards. A total of 410 projects from 40 countries were selected by experts.

Out of the Belgian entries, five are in Brussels, while Brussels-based architectural firms designed five of the ten other Belgian projects, according to Brussels Secretary of State for Urban Planning, Ans Persoons (Vooruit).

The projects in Brussels are: the renovation of Peterbos 9 (by 51N4E and Lacaton & Vassal Architectes), Usquare (a collaboration between Callebaut Architecten, BC Architects & Studies, evr-Architecten bvba and VK Architects+Engineers), ZIN in No(o)rd (by 51N4E, Jaspers-Eyers Architects and l’AUC), The Grand Opening (by Traumnovelle), and the renovation of the iconic Brunfaut Tower (by Atelier 229 and Dethier Architecture).

Several nominated projects are renovations or repurposing projects, such as Peterbos 9 or the Brunfaut Tower. Persoon says this reflects a focus on sustainable urban development and heritage: instead of purely new construction, buildings are constructed with respect for existing heritage and an eye for social needs.

The mix of projects – from residential projects such as Usquare to cultural experiments such as The Grand Opening – demonstrates the versatility of Brussels architecture, she adds.

The other Brussels-based firms with projects in other cities include the University Campus in Antwerp, The Green Ark in Meise's botanic gardens, Jean Vilar Theatre in Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve, Palais des Expositions de Charleroi and a footbridge in Seraing.

"This is a recognition for the entire Brussels and Belgian architecture scene," says Persoons. "In Brussels in particular, quality, creativity and sustainability are key."

Brussels urban dynamism is once again being celebrated on the international architectural scene, clearly embracing different functions, programmes, and scales. It follows the recent international recognition of the ZIN building in Brussels' North Quarter as ‘World's Best Tall Building 2025’.

"We are committed to strong designs for the conversion of buildings with recycled materials and for attractive streets and squares for our people," Persoons adds. "International recognition such as this reinforces our vision as a city that does not see architecture as a luxury, but as a means of creating a better city tailored to people's needs."

