Belgian ports come together against drug-related crime, cyber attacks

A container ship in the Port of Antwerp harbour. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Belgian maritime and inland ports have launched the Port 2 Port security platform to tackle increasing aggression and hybrid threats by fostering collaboration on safety measures.

In recent years, criminal activities have started shifting from larger ports to smaller, inland ones to avoid stricter controls and reduce risks. To counter this “waterbed effect,” all Belgian ports will now share knowledge and expertise through the Port 2 Port platform, which is unique in Europe.

“This is not about fortifying Antwerp and pushing crime elsewhere,” explained drug commissioner Ine Van Wymersch. “We will regularly collaborate in working groups with the ports of Antwerp-Bruges, Ghent, Liège, Limburg, Brussels, and Ostend.”

Port 2 Port aims to establish a structured cooperation model for knowledge-sharing and developing joint security measures. Efforts will focus primarily on tackling drug-related issues, while also addressing threats such as cyberattacks and drones.

Measures could include coordinated inspections, enhanced screenings, and sharing insights on artificial intelligence applications in security systems.

The platform builds on the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code and Belgium’s Maritime Security Law. Companies can also approach the platform for assistance with specific concerns.

In the future, the Certified Pick Up (CPU) system used in Antwerp’s container terminals may be introduced in other regions. This mandatory system ensures secure container release processes involving all relevant partners.

“Security starts with information-sharing,” said Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden. “Through this platform, we are strengthening the network that protects and makes our ports more resilient.”