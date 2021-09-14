   
Number of coronavirus infections and hospitalisations decreasing
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021
    Number of coronavirus infections and hospitalisations decreasing

    Tuesday, 14 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Both the number of new coronavirus infections and the number of people being hospitalised as a result of the virus is decreasing in Belgium, following weeks of both figures slowly rising.

    Between 4 and 10 September, an average of 1,948 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, a 2% decrease compared with the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday morning.

    Meanwhile, an average of 41,571.6 tests were performed daily, whilst the positivity rate has slowly started to drop, and now sits at 5.2%, a 0.2% decrease since last week.

    However, during the same period, the average number of people dying per day from the virus has doubled since last week and now sits at 7.7. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,473.

    Between 7 and 13 September, on average, 59.7 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted per day, a 15% decrease compared to the previous week.

    On Monday, a total of 702 people remained in hospitals due to an infection (22 more than on Sunday), including 223 patients being treated in intensive care (+6), with 115 on a ventilator (-7).

    The virus reproduction rate has decreased to below 1 again, after sitting above it for weeks, and has now slumped to 0.89. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and has been increasing for weeks on end, has decreased (1%) slightly and sits at 240 over the past 14 days.

    As of Sunday, more than 8.49 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 86% of the adult population, and 74% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.26 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 84% of the adult population in Belgium, and 72% of the total population.

