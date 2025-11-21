Taskforce continues to work on water safety in Westhoek

Many streams burst their banks during the November 2023 floods in Westhoek. Credit: Westhoek Fire Brigade

Two years after the devastating floods in Westhoek, West Flanders Province, the Resilient Westhoek Taskforce continues its efforts to improve the area’s water management systems.

In November 2023, Westhoek experienced exceptional rainfall combined with increased water flow from streams originating in France, leading to widespread flooding in the area.

In response, the Government of Flanders established the taskforce to devise an action plan to better protect Westhoek against future flooding.

Progress has been made. Earlier this year, Vlaamse Waterweg, the Flemish waterways service, cleared silt from the Oude Veurnevaart area, followed in October by the dredging of the Ieper-Yser Canal.

By the end of the year, similar works will be carried out on the Yser River, with a view to improving water drainage, increasing safety, and ensuring smoother navigability.

Additionally, controlled flood zones have been created by the Province of West Flanders, while the Flemish Land Agency is facilitating land purchases and swaps to support infrastructure projects.

Out of 75 short-term actions planned, 24 have been completed, while three are yet to be started. The total cost of the plan was estimated at €80 million.

West Flanders Governor Carl Decaluwé, co-chair of the taskforce, noted that although significant progress has been made, completing the full action plan is essential to protect the region from heavy rainfall in the future.

He emphasised the need for a long-term programme and greater collaboration with France to implement structural protection measures.