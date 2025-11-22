Fire breaks out in Liège clinic

An ambulance at the hospital CHC Montlegia in Liege, Friday 23 October 2020. Credit: Belga

A fire broke out on Saturday morning in the pulmonary unit of the CHC MontLégia clinic in Liège, but was quickly brought under control by firefighters.

The blaze ignited around 7:00 in a fifth-floor room. According to initial assessments, the patient in the room is believed to have caused the fire. Prompt action by staff and emergency responders prevented the flames from spreading further.

The patient in the affected room is in critical condition and has been transferred to the Burn Centre at the University Hospital of Liège. Other patients in the pulmonary unit were confined to their rooms while smoke was being cleared. They were later moved to another unit, ensuring their care remained uninterrupted. Their return to their original rooms is expected within 24 hours following cleaning and safety checks.

One nurse and three other patients were sent to the emergency room as a precautionary measure but were discharged shortly thereafter without complications.

By 9:00, the fire had been completely extinguished and all smoke cleared. Operations in other units at the clinic were unaffected. An investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire. The management of CHC Health Group and CHC MontLégia clinic have expressed regret over the incident and its unfortunate consequences.