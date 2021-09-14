   
Vaccinate all countries before giving elderly third shot, says Vandenbroucke
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 14 September, 2021
Latest News:
Vaccinate all countries before giving elderly third shot,...
Flanders is open to expanding Covid Safe Ticket,...
Belgium in Brief: What Did Brexit Take From You?...
Metro and train passenger numbers highest since start...
Belgians increase online spending even with restrictions lifted...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 14 September 2021
    Vaccinate all countries before giving elderly third shot, says Vandenbroucke
    Flanders is open to expanding Covid Safe Ticket, says Jambon
    Belgium in Brief: What Did Brexit Take From You?
    Metro and train passenger numbers highest since start of pandemic
    Belgians increase online spending even with restrictions lifted
    Climate Coalition will take to the streets of Brussels in October
    UK taxes on EU imports up 42%, British businesses bear Brexit costs
    Alternative sentencing to reduce prison crowding needs more funding, says Flemish justice minister
    Brussels names street after murdered sex worker to draw attention to femicide
    Number of coronavirus infections and hospitalisations decreasing
    Just 6% of cases reported: Sexual harassment ‘normalised’ in Belgium
    Require Covid Safe Ticket for visitors in hospitals, says Flemish care sector
    ‘Last straw:’ wolf kills two ponies in Limburg
    59 reports of sexual abuse in the Church in Belgium in 2020
    Higher education looking to use Covid Safe Ticket for student events
    Brussels library to sell its CD collection on Car Free Sunday
    Over 16,500 people completed the Brussels 20 km
    Nature preservation agency joins appeal against Belgian university’s deforestation plans
    First real time audit of pandemic comes too late to hold government to account
    ‘Serious things’ to happen if Brussels’ vaccination rate doesn’t rise, warns expert
    View more
    Share article:

    Vaccinate all countries before giving elderly third shot, says Vandenbroucke

    Tuesday, 14 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Countries with less access to vaccines should be given coronavirus vaccines before Belgium starts giving a third dose to over-65s and people with underlying conditions, says Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    For the time being, there are no plans to expand the scheme for a third dose beyond the group of 350,000 to 400,000 people with a weakened immune system in Belgium, Vandenbroucke said in the Chamber on Tuesday.

    Belgium’s Superior Health Council, the scientific advisory body for the Federal Public Health Service, is looking into the possibility of vaccinating other groups for the third time but “there is insufficient scientific evidence today to justify a third shot,” Vandenbroucke said.

    “It is more appropriate to vaccinate developing countries first,” he said. “It is a question of international solidarity.”

    Vandenbroucke referred to an article published by The Lancet on Monday, stating that current evidence does not support boosters for the general population at this time. However, scientific knowledge evolves, meaning that the possibility of a booster shot is not entirely excluded, he said.

    The statement comes soon after the World Health Organisation (WHO) requested that wealthy nations wait to administer additional vaccine doses to already-vaccinated citizens until global vaccination rates improve.

    The organisation set a target of at least 40% of the population of each country being vaccinated before rolling out further vaccinations in countries that have comparatively high vaccination rates. Scientists stress the importance of this, reminding governments that new variants morph and develop among unvaccinated populations – posing a global threat.

    Next week, people with a weakened immune system, such as HIV or cancer patients, will start getting invited for a third dose, Vandenbroucke confirmed.

    Patients unable to leave their homes will get their third dose from mobile teams and kidney dialysis patients will be able to get it in the dialysis centre; most of the other patients have to go to a vaccination centre.

    Orlando Whitehead contributed to reporting.