   
Company behind pollution scandal given over €5 million in government subsidies
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021
Latest News:
Company behind pollution scandal given over €5 million...
Future of Auto Salon hangs in the balance...
Red Cross to distribute direct payments to flood...
More booze, fewer bras: what we spent money...
First anniversary of Abraham Accords between Israel and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 September 2021
    Company behind pollution scandal given over €5 million in government subsidies
    Future of Auto Salon hangs in the balance
    Red Cross to distribute direct payments to flood victims
    More booze, fewer bras: what we spent money on in 2020
    First anniversary of Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab countries: Achievements and unfinished business
    Police arrest suspect who distributed anti-LGBTQ stickers in Antwerp
    Doctors to stop giving paper prescriptions by default
    Former head of Gaming Commission found guilty of hacking
    Agricultural land becoming more expensive; some blame government
    Increase in number of Covid-19 deaths slowing down
    Brussels Beer Project Port Sud on track to brew in 2021
    ‘Scared to cross borders’: Commission urged to take action for same-sex couples’ rights
    Brussels ring road blocked after accident with tanker truck
    Belgian hospitals don’t have to reserve 25% of ICU beds for Covid patients after all
    Parcel delivery speeds back to more normal levels faster than expected
    Vaccinate all countries before giving elderly third shot, says Vandenbroucke
    Flanders is open to expanding Covid Safe Ticket, says Jambon
    Belgium in Brief: What Did Brexit Take From You?
    Metro and train passenger numbers highest since start of pandemic
    Belgians increase online spending even with restrictions lifted
    View more
    Share article:

    Company behind pollution scandal given over €5 million in government subsidies

    Wednesday, 15 September 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The American company behind the pollution scandal in Zwijndrecht received more than €5 million in regional subsidies from the Flemish government.

    The fact that financial support was given to chemical company 3M was uncovered by the regional MP of the Flemish Green party (Groen), Mieke Schauvliege, following a data request.

    “Lax standards, little control. And now it appears that 3M received €5 million in subsidies since 2013. Groen now wants 3M to pay this back,” Schauvliege said on Twitter.

    Of these funds, €2 million came from the Flemish Climate Fund, according to Schauvliege, who added that the company also received federal aid, including tax reductions to promote research and development.

    However, a condition for this aid to be given to the company was that it would obtain a certificate from the Flemish environmental department (Departement Omgeving) which “clearly stated that the new products and technologies have no negative effect on the environment or are limited as much as possible.”

    Related News

     

    “This is mind-boggling when you know that this company is paying a ridiculous amount of money to clean up the soil that it has polluted itself,” Schauvliege told Belga news agency, adding that “the fact that big polluters get taxpayers’ money so easily must be stopped as a matter of urgency.”

    “Respecting environmental standards must be a strict condition, which is also monitored in the field,” she added.

    ‘Companies over citizens’

    The Zwijndrecht pollution issue and the government’s involvement made headlines before and during the summer of this year. However, PFOS – a chemical hazardous to human and animal health – was first found around the 3M plant in 2017 when works started on the Oosterweel project, designed to complete the Antwerp ring-road.

    It was later revealed that the authorities – including the Flemish waste agency OVAM, the Antwerp city council and the Flemish government – had known about the PFOS problem since then and that OVAM’s efforts to disclose this were stifled by someone in the government.

    Vooruit MP Hannes Anaf argued that “the subsidies to 3M prove once again that the Flemish government prefers to look after companies rather than its citizens,” explaining that multinationals in Flanders benefit from massive discounts on the CO2 emission taxes they normally have to pay, in addition to subsidies granted to promote the energy transition.

    “And this without any form of transparency or conditions. In the case of 3M, the Flemish people pay twice, because they have also continued to emit chemicals for years, polluting our water and soil with irreversible damage to our health,” Anaf said.

    Schauvliege has now urged Flemish Economy Minister Hilde Crevits to demand that the sum of money be recovered, adding that “when Flemish ministers open the tap to big polluters like 3M, one wonders if the government knows what it is doing.”