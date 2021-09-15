   
Police arrest suspect who distributed anti-LGBTQ stickers in Antwerp
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021
Latest News:
Police arrest suspect who distributed anti-LGBTQ stickers in...
Former head of Gaming Commission found guilty of...
Agricultural land becoming more expensive; some blame government...
Increase in number of Covid-19 deaths slowing down...
Doctors to stop giving paper prescriptions by default...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 September 2021
    Police arrest suspect who distributed anti-LGBTQ stickers in Antwerp
    Former head of Gaming Commission found guilty of hacking
    Agricultural land becoming more expensive; some blame government
    Increase in number of Covid-19 deaths slowing down
    Doctors to stop giving paper prescriptions by default
    Brussels Beer Project Port Sud on track to brew in 2021
    ‘Scared to cross borders’: Commission urged to take action for same-sex couples’ rights
    Brussels ring road blocked after accident with tanker truck
    Belgian hospitals don’t have to reserve 25% of ICU beds for Covid patients after all
    Parcel delivery speeds back to more normal levels faster than expected
    Vaccinate all countries before giving elderly third shot, says Vandenbroucke
    Flanders is open to expanding Covid Safe Ticket, says Jambon
    Belgium in Brief: What Did Brexit Take From You?
    Metro and train passenger numbers highest since start of pandemic
    Belgians increase online spending even with restrictions lifted
    Climate Coalition will take to the streets of Brussels in October
    UK taxes on EU imports up 42%, British businesses bear Brexit costs
    Alternative sentencing to reduce prison crowding needs more funding, says Flemish justice minister
    Brussels names street after murdered sex worker to draw attention to femicide
    Number of coronavirus infections and hospitalisations decreasing
    View more
    Share article:

    Police arrest suspect who distributed anti-LGBTQ stickers in Antwerp

    Wednesday, 15 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Twitter

    On Tuesday, the police arrested a suspect for distributing anti-LGBTQ stickers at various locations in and around the city of Antwerp.

    The stickers show a rainbow flag, symbolising the LGBTQ community, crossed with a black stripe and the text “just normal” (“gewoon normaal” in Dutch) turned up in a few places in Antwerp and Ghent last weekend.

    “The investigation, in cooperation with various internal partners, brought a suspect to light [on Tuesday]. A house search was carried out, after which the suspect was arrested,” the police said in a press release.

    Related News:

     

    The suspect was arrested for incitement to hatred, the police said on Twitter.

    “The case was handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Antwerp, which will continue the investigation,” they added.


    For how long the stickers had been around in Antwerp is not clear but several pictures of them were already posted to social media platform Reddit by user ‘u/CurryKruidenKetchup’ a few weeks ago.

    They have since been spotted in various places in Antwerp, mainly in the north of the city, around the Seefhoek, Dam Square and Park Spoor Noord.

    The stickers are reminiscent of the LGBTQ-free zones in Poland, where the pro-government newspaper Gazeta Polska distributed stickers that people could place on their windows or shops to make it clear that people identifying as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender were not welcome.