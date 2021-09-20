FAQ: The Belgian Covid Safe Ticket...

Belgium will lift the federal general face mask obligation and expand the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST), announced Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a press conference on Friday.
So far, Brussels is the only region actively planning to apply the CST system from 1 October, but Flanders and Wallonia have not ruled it out either.
Here’s what you need to know:
What is it?
Fundamentally, the CST is proof that you have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks, have recently tested negative, or have been infected and recovered from coronavirus in the past six months.
For those who are vaccinated, this means that they simply show the QR code proving their vaccinated status when they want to enter a bar or restaurant. Non-vaccinated people, however, will have to get tested regularly as a negative result is only valid for one (self-test) or two days (PCR test).
“The CST is an instrument that can first of all secure the freedoms that people have acquired despite the virus,” Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said last week, adding that the authorities are also hoping that requiring the CST in more situations will be an incentive for the population to get vaccinated.
Will it go into effect in every region?
In the Brussels-Capital Region, Minister-President Rudi Vervoort confirmed the CST would be extended.“Face masks will remain compulsory in shops and in the hospitality industry,” he said.
“And, as is known, the CST will be extended. We are going to introduce the CST in the sports and hospitality sectors, among others,” Vervoort said. “Huge efforts have already been made to raise the vaccination level but there is still a lot of work to be done.”
What will happen in Flanders has yet to be decided, as Minister-President Jan Jambon announced after Friday’s Consultative Committee meeting that the Flemish government will look into the regional interpretation of the measures “early next week.”
Wallonia Minister-President Elio Di Rupo called for caution, and stated that he would like people to continue to wear face masks when indoors in the region. “The Walloon government will also quickly look into the regional interpretation of the federal measures.”