DOGE, the agency once led by Elon Musk, is no more, US media report

Elon Musk holds a chainsaw reading "Long live freedom, damn it" during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 20, 2025. The chainsaw was a present to Elon Musk from Argentina's President Javier Milei. SAUL LOEB / AFP

Deleted: The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) launched at the start of Donald Trump’s second presidential term, has been quietly dissolved, US media reported on Monday.

The department was initially created to reduce public spending, with Elon Musk appointed as its director. Its mandate was intended to run until July 2026.

Scott Kupor of the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) confirmed to Reuters that DOGE no longer exists as a centralised entity, steering away from its original conception.

During the 2024 presidential election Trump had campaigned on slashing the size of the government.

When DOGE went online on Trump's first day in office, in January, it immediately seized control of the government's information technology infrastructure, axed federal government contracts and pushed out or fired tens of thousands of workers.

Within months of its establishment, DOGE faced a host of legal challenges and was the focus of protests by dismissed public employees and sympathisers.

Musk stepped down in May 2025 to focus on his businesses, primarily Tesla, which had faced a global backlash over its association with the department. Despite his assurances that DOGE’s work would continue after his departure, little has been heard about the department since.