Liège's new bus line struggles to meet demand

The bus line serving the University of Liège's Sart-Tilman campus is falling short of expectations, causing significant mobility issues for both travellers and the city.

Concerns over the B2 line were raised on Monday by Sofia Touhami, a PTB city councillor, during a municipal council meeting.

Since the rollout of the new TEC bus network, the city of Liège and its residents have reported a decline in service quality. The B2 line, connecting Guillemins station to Sart-Tilman, has been especially problematic due to delays and cancellations. These issues persist, despite promises that the new busway system would improve campus access.

Previously, the Sart-Tilman campus was served by three lines, providing 377 daily return connections. On the new network, the same three lines, including B2, are expected to offer 462 connections per day.

Liège Mayor Willy Demeyer highlighted that while the service expansion looks good on paper, major issues remain. Frequent cancellations, caused by a shortage of bus drivers, are one of the main hurdles.

The city is still awaiting the delivery of the larger three-part articulated buses—known as “tri-bus”—intended to increase passenger capacity.

The City of Liège has reached out to the Organising Authority for Shared and Public Transport (AOT) to conduct an assessment of the B2 line.

Mayor Demeyer has also had discussions with François Desquesnes, Walloon Mobility Minister, as well as the Walloon Transport Operator (OTW) and the TEC Liège-Verviers network, regarding the persistent decline in service quality.