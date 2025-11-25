The transformation of Disneyland Paris' second park takes shape

Disneyland Paris @Wikimedia Commons

Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris will be renamed Disney Adventure World on 29 March next year, following a major transformation that will almost double its size, with a €2-billion investment.

By Spring 2026, the park, which opened in 2002 as the second park in Disneyland Paris, will feature a new frozen-themed area. Visitors will explore the life-sized 'Kingdom of Arendelle' and enjoy a brand-new family-friendly attraction.

Central to Disney Adventure World will be a new main avenue, Adventure Way, and a three-hectare lake called Adventure Bay. Additionally, a new Tangled-inspired attraction will be introduced, while areas dedicated to Marvel and Pixar will remain.

In the coming years, the park will also unveil a Lion King-themed area. Construction for this new expansion began this autumn.