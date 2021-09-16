   
Quarter of young adults show symptoms of depression
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 16 September, 2021
Latest News:
Flanders turns orange again on European coronavirus map...
More than 5.5 million people applied to remain...
Radical measures needed to stick to Paris Agreement,...
Brussels university’s student-centred ‘Erasmus 2.0’ programme expanded...
Quarter of young adults show symptoms of depression...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 16 September 2021
    Flanders turns orange again on European coronavirus map
    More than 5.5 million people applied to remain in UK post-Brexit
    Radical measures needed to stick to Paris Agreement, says UN report
    Brussels university’s student-centred ‘Erasmus 2.0’ programme expanded
    Quarter of young adults show symptoms of depression
    Marks and Spencer to shut 11 French stores due to Brexit supply issues
    MEPs call for a complete end to animal testing in EU
    Vandenbroucke welcomes Brussels’ push for Covid Safe Ticket
    Belgium’s internet quality is worst in Western Europe
    European Parliament gives green light to Brexit Adjustment Reserve
    Cheap Brussels bus pass for under-25s is a huge success
    Vaccinated people who test positive will no longer get Covid Safe Ticket
    Belgium in Brief: Good Night, Train
    Parties gather to scrap tax benefit on second homes
    Planned night train from Belgium to Austrian Alps currently ‘not possible’
    Parliament demands equal social protection for gig workers
    ‘Tired and angry’: ICU nurses at Brussels hospital say spirits have sunk
    Rainbow House responds to Commission’s penalties on Poland
    Belgian companies once again prioritising recruitment
    Sex workers in northern Brussels demand more police on streets
    View more
    Share article:

    Quarter of young adults show symptoms of depression

    Thursday, 16 September 2021

    Credit: PxHere

    A quarter of young adults in Belgium is showing symptoms of depression, according to a health survey by national health institute Sciensano, which showed that mental health issues are reported more than before the pandemic.

    Sciensano’s latest health survey – the seventh since the start of the pandemic – shows that while the mental health of adult Belgians has improved compared to the previous survey in March, it is still “rather poor” compared to the normal situation, says project leader Stefaan Demarest.

    In June 2021, 15% of the adult population was affected by a depressive disorder and 16% by an anxiety disorder. While these figures are 5 percentage points lower compared to the two previous studies, they still remain 5 percentage points higher compared to before the crisis.

    As the previous Covid-19 surveys also showed, the frequency of these mental health problems varies with age. Young adults (18-29 years) continue to be most affected by anxiety (27%) and depressive symptoms (24.5%), while people over 65 years old are least affected (7% and 6%, respectively).

    At the end of September or the start of October, the eighth survey will take place, and the population’s mental health will be assessed again, Demarest told the Belga news agency.

    As more social contacts have been allowed and fewer people are socially isolated since then, it is not excluded that there may be some improvement.

    However, Demarest does not expect the figures to make a sudden improvement or deterioration.

    “Mental health does not work with a good/bad switch,” Demarest said. “It could be a while – months – before we go back to normal, given possible new Covid flare-ups and related measures to be taken.”

    The Brussels Times