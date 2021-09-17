What’s on the agenda of today’s Consultative Committee?...

Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again this afternoon to discuss which remaining coronavirus restrictions are still necessary and look into expanding the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) beyond its use for events.
The Committee will meet from 2:00 PM, and a press conference will be held afterwards, the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed to The Brussels Times.
While the obligation is unlikely to be lifted across the board, “we can take the decision to abolish the masks in places where sufficient social distance is possible and where it is known that the vast majority of people are vaccinated,” De Croo said on VTM News last week.
A number ofpoliticians have already spoken out about wanting to do away with the masks, but the federal government did not yet reach an agreement, likely because Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke is not convinced.
Wearing a face mask is “a simple measure is to keep each other safe,” he told VRT on Thursday evening. “Especially when inside a room where you cannot keep your distance.”
Additionally, the expansion of the CST is also on the table, after the Consultative Committee approved the cooperation agreement during a digital meeting last week, giving the country’s different regions the power to apply the pass on their own territory as they see fit.
With this first-reading approval, it is as good as certain that Brussels will start requiring the CST in the hospitality, nightlife and cultural sector, but what will happen in Flanders and Wallonia is a lot less clear.
Lastly, the GEMS expert group advising the government recommended that the government starts preparing an emergency plan in the coming weeks in case the epidemiological situation worsens rapidly, according to a report seen by De Standaard. “In that case, we must be able to shift gears quickly and effectively,” they said.