People on long-term disability must renew their certificate annually

Minister of Public Health and Social Affairs Frank Vandenbroucke pictured during a press conference. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

People on long-term sick leave in Belgium must now renew their incapacity certificates annually with their general practitioner or risk losing their benefits, except in the case of severe or chronic conditions.

The measure, part of Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke’s fourth wave of return-to-work policies, was approved on Monday during a restricted Council of Ministers meeting.

This plan aims to save €1.9 billion in sick-leave costs by 2030 and bring 100,000 people back into the workforce.

Additional measures proposed include efforts to prevent long-term sick leave, such as implementing a burnout prevention plan.

Healthcare providers will also intensify their follow-up with patients. The duration of sick leave will now be capped at three weeks in the first year of incapacity instead of three months, and patients on prolonged leave must see their doctor for annual consultations to discuss potential return-to-work opportunities.

The National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (INAMI) will identify priority groups for mutual insurance companies to evaluate their work potential.

According to the Health Minister’s office, mutual insurance companies will review 218,000 cases by 2029, potentially leading to a 17% increase in the number of individuals returning to work.

Employers are also incentivised through increased return-to-work bonuses for those facilitating partial work resumptions lasting at least three months for employees recognised as unable to work.