France's senate rejects postponement of pension reform

Palais du Luxembourg, seat of the French Senate. © Wikimedia Commons

The French Senate on Tuesday evening rejected a proposal to suspend pension reforms, reflecting an ongoing parliamentary gridlock over the budget compromise.

The upper house, dominated by the right, voted 190 to 108 against postponing the 'Borne' reform - which raises the legal retirement age to 64 - until January 2028. The Socialists had demanded the postponement as a key condition to avoid censuring the government.

Although the measure could be reintroduced by the National Assembly in the Social Security budget, the Senate’s firm resistance signals potentially irreparable differences between the two chambers on this issue.

The Senate also reinstated a highly controversial provision to freeze social benefits and pensions in 2026. However, pensions below €1,400 per month will remain indexed to inflation.

These deep divisions between the Assembly and the Senate are likely to collapse Wednesday’s scheduled joint committee meeting on the Social Security budget, following a vote in the Senate earlier in the day.

If no agreement is reached, the National Assembly will have to reassess the budget proposal at a new reading next week.

Despite the challenges, both Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and Socialist Party first secretary Olivier Faure expressed confidence on Monday that a resolution is still possible, using identical reassurances: “We'll get there.”

President Emmanuel Macron echoed their optimism on Tuesday in an interview with RTL, stating he has “high hopes” that lawmakers will fulfil their responsibility and reach an agreement.