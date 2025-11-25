Interior Ministry beefs up police training on victim support

Minister of Interior Affairs Bernard Quintin visits the Bruxelles Nord Brussel Noord police zone in Brussels on Tuesday 25 November 2025. BELGA PHOTO TIMON RAMBOER

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin has announced the introduction of additional victim-support training in police academies.

On Tuesday, Quintin attended an information session at the North Brussels police district and toured facilities used to assist victims of violence.

From February 2026, victim-support policies will be strengthened, including a revamped training programme in police academies. New recruits will now receive four hours of dedicated training on supporting victims.

The minister also expanded the Mobile Alert System, MSA, for domestic violence cases, consolidating all reports on a federal platform overseen by a recently appointed coordinator from the federal police.

Currently, around 240 Belgians are protected through the MSA, which is set to become available on iPhones in the coming months.