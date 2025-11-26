Union Saint-Gilloise beat Galatasaray to climb back up table

Union's Adem Zorgane and Galatasaray's Ilkay Gundogan fight for the ball during a soccer game between Turkish Galatasaray SK and Belgian Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday 25 November 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey, on day 5 of the League phase of the UEFA Champions League tournament. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

Union Saint-Gilloise secured a 1-0 victory against Galatasaray in Istanbul during the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League.

After three consecutive defeats against Newcastle (0-4), Inter Milan (0-4) and Atlético Madrid (3-1), Union Saint-Gilloise sought to bounce back at Galatasaray.

The Istanbul side took control of the game early on, but overall, the first half did not produce many chances, with Galatasaray and Union Saint-Gilloise playing a fairly balanced and rather closed game.

It was in the second half that the deadlock was broken. Shortly before the hour mark, Adem Zorgane, positioned on the side of the six-yard box and close to the goal line, played the ball back to Promise David. The Canadian struck the ball first time, beating Çakir to put Union in the lead (57', 0-1).

Galatasaray couldn't find an equaliser, with Ünyay having been sent off in the 89th minute for a second yellow card.

Adem Zorgane, named Man of the Match, praised the team’s effort and preparation. “The key was the hard work of the entire team, even the staff,” he told RTL Sports.

"We were well-prepared to play in a stadium like this. We knew they hadn’t lost here in 34 games, but we analysed them well. We stayed 200% focused. Communication on the pitch was difficult due to the crowd noise, but we remained coherent as a team, especially defensively. When chances came, we worked to score."

Zorgane provided the decisive assist to Promise David for the winning goal.

"This is one of my strengths, making these kinds of runs," he explained. "Raul (Florucz) and I have a good understanding. When I make the run, he knows how to find me with the perfect pass. I’m proud to have played a role in the goal."

Anouar Ait El Hadj highlighted the team’s progress in the competition.

"We’ve learned a lot from previous Champions League games. Today, we showed that those experiences have paid off. We’ve grown in our game, and this victory is deserved. We suffered a bit at the end, but our unity is the strength of the team. We’re proud and hope to continue on this path."

He also commented on the intense atmosphere. "We enjoy these environments," he said. "We try to calm the opposition’s crowd by playing good football, and it worked at times. The team put on a great performance today."

Union moves up to 18th place in the standings with 6 points after five games. The Belgian champions will face Olympique de Marseille again on Tuesday, 9 December, travel to Bayern Munich on 21 January and finish with a home game against Atalanta Bergamo on 28 January.